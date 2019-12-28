|
Isabel A. (Betty) Rodriguez, born November 6, 1923, in Lockhart, Texas, to Melecio and Teresa Arredondo, entered eternal rest on December 23, 2019 at the age of 96.
She was a strong woman of faith who loved her family, valued education and enjoyed crocheting and watching the Spurs.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Emilio Rodriguez in 2011; two daughters: Ernestina Rodriguez and Rachel Castillo;
son in law, Alfred Castillo, Jr.; and two grandsons: Alfred Castillo, III and Anthony Castillo. Survivors include 4 daughters: Vangie Reyes and husband Ismael; Diana Segura and husband Joe, Minnie Fuentes, and Liz Garcia; 10 Grandchildren: Daniel Reyes and fiancé Rachel Vernon, Patrick Reyes and wife Dr. Nicole Reyes, Jeanette Benavides and husband Jason, Dr. Vanessa Hofle and husband Michael, Allegra Segura and husband Tom Burks, Jose Emilio Segura and wife Courtney, Miguel Segura and wife Dr. Jennifer Tucker-Segura, Ryan Garcia, Dr. Juliet Garcia and Jocelyn Garcia; 11 Great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 29 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.
Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:30 am on Monday, December 30 at St. Leo The Great Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 28, 2019