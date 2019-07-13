|
March 21, 1938 - July 10, 2019
Isabel Albert Meloni entered eternal life on July 10, 2019 at the age of 81. She was born in Lebanon, PA on March 21, 1938 to Carl and Sarah Risser Albert. As a child, she spent two tours of service in Germany with her military family before moving to San Antonio at the age of 17. She attended Northeast High School where she met her husband.
Isabel was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
A true matriarch, her life was focused around her family. After raising her own children, she spent the next 28 years caring for her grandchildren. Even as she aged, she wouldn't have it any other way. It was clear that her family was her greatest accomplishment.
Isabel was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Vernon Albert. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Louis Meloni, her children: Donald Meloni (Rhonda); Robert Meloni (Deedee); Lisa Stuart (Robert); Tina Boldt (Ronny); and Brad Meloni (Niki), her grandchildren, Crystal; Sarah (Josh); Paige; Stacy; Kristin; Kayla (Derek); Brian; Kara; Andrew; Macy; Desirae; April; and Rusty, five great-grand children, sister Joyce Rodgers, sister-in-law Reatha Albert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
