On June 13, 2020, Isabel Alfaro, 85 years of age, went joyfully and peacefully to reunite with her parents Ursula Navejar and Refugio Gonzales, her brother Rudolph Gonzales, her daughter Betsy Alfaro, and beloved Ms. Scarlett.

After graduating from Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, she served as a pediatric nurse at Robert B. Green Hospital and for the last 17 years of her career, she was a nurse for the San Antonio and McAllen School Districts.

Listening to music, reading, needlework, and crossword puzzles were her favorite pastimes. Her husband Jesse's work took them all over South Texas, Mexico, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Traveling abroad for many years after retirement was a well-earned and much dreamed-of blessing for her and Jesse. They shared memorable adventures in Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, England, France, Greece, Costa Rica, and Peru.

She leaves behind her best friend of 79 years and husband of 63 years Jesus S. Alfaro. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Betsy in 2019. Her wonderful surviving children are Albert (Lucy), Michael (Tere), and Charlie (Elizabeth). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Isabel's wish for her loved ones is to remember the talks and good times around the dining table and living room, to cherish the times growing up at the house on Elmhurst, and to pass on the love of family life to their own families.

The family thanks the friends, family, caregivers, and medical professionals who cared for her during her illness and transition. God bless you for your compassion, courage and skills.

A rotating visitation will be held on Thursday, 18 June 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.at The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 North St. Mary's St., San Antonio, Tx; 78215, followed by a rosary at 5:00 p.m.

On Friday, 19 June 2020, a funeral mass will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram Rd., San Antonio, Tx., at 10:00 a.m. The procession and interment in San Fernando Cemetery II will follow immediately.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of you and vulnerable family members and friends, the visitation and rosary at the funeral home will be limited to 100 people at a time. The funeral attendance at the church will be limited to 200.

The family requests that attendees comply with physical distancing guidance and avoid close physical contact at the visitation, rosary, funeral mass, and burial. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, she asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For those unable to attend the funeral services, condolences may be sent to the Alfaro family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

