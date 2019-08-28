|
September 8, 1925 - August 25, 2019
Isabel Evelyn Christian, known as "Izzy", was 93, and passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 in San Antonio. She was born on September 8, 1925, to parents August and Tillie Deckert Mockert, in San Antonio and graduated from Brackenridge High School. She worked at Frost Brothers; sales and modeling. She also worked at the VA.
Izzy was working as a preschool teacher and realized there was a need for good quality child care. She became a pioneer in the daycare business and started Orange Goose Schools, Inc. She had 8 pre-schools in San Antonio and 5 in Austin. For the last 30 years she was in real estate investment.
Izzy loved traveling, spending time at LBJ Lake and Port Aransas. She was involved in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on the Western Gala Committee and Conservation Society. Her passions also included giving to Humane Society, Pets Alive, the Westie Foundation, Wildlife Rescue, American Heart and Cancer, and Juvenile Diabetes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie F. Christian; brother, Floyd Mockert; and sister Emily Willms. Isabel is survived by her son, Chuck Christian; and daughters, Stacy Christian Campbell and Tracy Christian Midcap. She is also survived by sons-in-law, Crane Midcap and Will Campbell; and the grandchildren, Samantha & Hiatt Midcap, Christian & Clay Campbell and Morgan & Shannon Christian; and also numerous nephews and nieces.
MEMORIAL MASS
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30, 2019
11:00 A.M.
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH
3303 URBAN CREST
A private inurnment will be held in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the , American Cancer Association or Juvenile Diabetes.
