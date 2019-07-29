Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
(210) 924-5801
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
2525 Palo Alto Rd
San Antonio, TX 78211
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church (South San)
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Escobar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel M. Escobar


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel M. Escobar Obituary
July 25, 1937 - July 20, 2019
Isabel " Chavela Didine " M. Escobar, age 81, born July 25, 1937, passed away on July 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents: Emilio & Louisa Medina; son: Richard Escobar; sister: Lucille Morales. Mrs. Escobar is survived by her loving husband of 64 years: Sabas G. Escobar Jr.; children: David M. Escobar, Gilbert M. & Martha G. Escobar, and Diana & Joseph Martinez Jr.; sister: Margaret Lopez; grandchildren: Gilbert M. Escobar Jr., Christopher Escobar, Amanda Escobar, Vanessa Escobar, Richard M. Escobar Jr, Joseph N. Martinez III; 8 great grand- children, as well as numerous extended relatives and friends. She loved going to Kickapoo Casino with her sister and her comadres and also enjoyed making tamales with her family during the holidays. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm rosary to be recited at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home. 2525 Palo Alto Rd. Funeral procession will depart 9:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 for 9:30 am Mass of Resurrection to be celebrated at St. Joseph's (South San ) Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Download Now