July 25, 1937 - July 20, 2019
Isabel " Chavela Didine " M. Escobar, age 81, born July 25, 1937, passed away on July 20, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents: Emilio & Louisa Medina; son: Richard Escobar; sister: Lucille Morales. Mrs. Escobar is survived by her loving husband of 64 years: Sabas G. Escobar Jr.; children: David M. Escobar, Gilbert M. & Martha G. Escobar, and Diana & Joseph Martinez Jr.; sister: Margaret Lopez; grandchildren: Gilbert M. Escobar Jr., Christopher Escobar, Amanda Escobar, Vanessa Escobar, Richard M. Escobar Jr, Joseph N. Martinez III; 8 great grand- children, as well as numerous extended relatives and friends. She loved going to Kickapoo Casino with her sister and her comadres and also enjoyed making tamales with her family during the holidays. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a 7:00 pm rosary to be recited at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home. 2525 Palo Alto Rd. Funeral procession will depart 9:00 am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 for 9:30 am Mass of Resurrection to be celebrated at St. Joseph's (South San ) Catholic Church with interment to follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 29, 2019