ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Isabel Lopez
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Isabel P. Lopez

Isabel P. Lopez Obituary

Isabel P. Lopez was accepted into Lord's Kingdom on October 24, 2019 with her family at her side.

Isabel P. Lopez was born in San Antonio, Texas and is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Valero and Vivian Lopez. She was proceeded in death by her husband Enrique N. Lopez.

Isabel P. Lopez will fondly be remembered as a loving mother, aunt, sister and caring friend. A humble and nurturing woman Isabel will be missed by the many that loved her and were greatly appreciative of her unconditional support, guidance, and compassion.

FUNERAL SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Monday October 28, at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at The Angelus Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2.

Condolences may be sent to the Lopez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
