Isabel P. Lopez was accepted into Lord's Kingdom on October 24, 2019 with her family at her side.
Isabel P. Lopez was born in San Antonio, Texas and is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Valero and Vivian Lopez. She was proceeded in death by her husband Enrique N. Lopez.
Isabel P. Lopez will fondly be remembered as a loving mother, aunt, sister and caring friend. A humble and nurturing woman Isabel will be missed by the many that loved her and were greatly appreciative of her unconditional support, guidance, and compassion.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Monday October 28, at 5:00 PM with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at The Angelus Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2.
Condolences may be sent to the Lopez family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019