Isabel V. Perez went to be with our Lord on February 4, 2020. She was born July 20, 1930.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Isabel Villanueva and her loving husband: Frank Perez.
A woman of many talents, sewing, cooking, baking cakes and her passion of making gum paste flowers for Lucy's Cake Shop. A loving, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
A special Thanks to Embrace Hospice, especially Angela and Rosario.
She is survived by her children: Jesse Villarreal, Frank Perez Jr.(Norma), Maria I. Perez, Felix (Sylvia) Perez Irene P. Gonzalez (Paul); Grandchildren: Frank and Daniel Perez, Sarah Whitlow, Christopher Villarreal, Andrea Perez (Aharon), Zoe and Gillian Gonzalez; great-grandchildren: Yesenia, Frank Perez Jr., Alicia Jimenez, Daniel Perez Jr., Samuel Alaniz, Ryan and Austin Whitlow.
Family will welcome friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020