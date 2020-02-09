Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabel Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabel V. Perez


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabel V. Perez Obituary

Isabel V. Perez went to be with our Lord on February 4, 2020. She was born July 20, 1930.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Isabel Villanueva and her loving husband: Frank Perez.

A woman of many talents, sewing, cooking, baking cakes and her passion of making gum paste flowers for Lucy's Cake Shop. A loving, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

A special Thanks to Embrace Hospice, especially Angela and Rosario.

She is survived by her children: Jesse Villarreal, Frank Perez Jr.(Norma), Maria I. Perez, Felix (Sylvia) Perez Irene P. Gonzalez (Paul); Grandchildren: Frank and Daniel Perez, Sarah Whitlow, Christopher Villarreal, Andrea Perez (Aharon), Zoe and Gillian Gonzalez; great-grandchildren: Yesenia, Frank Perez Jr., Alicia Jimenez, Daniel Perez Jr., Samuel Alaniz, Ryan and Austin Whitlow.

Family will welcome friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of The Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Requiem Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, with interment to follow at San Fernando II.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -