Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Trevino
2525 Palo Alto Rd.
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Trevino
2525 Palo Alto Rd.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
4415 S. Flores St.
Isidro Guerrero


1934 - 2020
Isidro Guerrero Obituary

Isidro (Pacho) Guerrero Jr. of San Antonio, TX, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020.

He was 85 years old. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Martindale, TX and will be remembered for his warm smile, hard work ethic, and his deep love for his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Carmen Guerrero, son Isidro Guerrero lll; parents Isidro and Maria Guerrero and his brothers John and Gilberto Guerrero. He is survived by his children: Dominga Luna (David), Johnny Guerrero (Tracy), Greg Guerrero (Jackie), Antonio Guerrero and Isidro's loving companion Amadita Villanueva. His grandchildren: Natalie, Stacey, Katie Marie, Robin, Johnny Jr., Jared, Alison, and Celeste. He also had 8 great grandchildren as well as brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 15 at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 2525 Palo Alto Rd. 78211 – from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Procession will depart at 9:15 AM on Monday, March 16 to arrive at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church – 4415 S. Flores St. 78214 – for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/san-antonio-tx/funeraria-del-angel-palo-alto.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2020
