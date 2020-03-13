|
Isidro (Pacho) Guerrero Jr. of San Antonio, TX, went to be with our Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020.
He was 85 years old. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Martindale, TX and will be remembered for his warm smile, hard work ethic, and his deep love for his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Carmen Guerrero, son Isidro Guerrero lll; parents Isidro and Maria Guerrero and his brothers John and Gilberto Guerrero. He is survived by his children: Dominga Luna (David), Johnny Guerrero (Tracy), Greg Guerrero (Jackie), Antonio Guerrero and Isidro's loving companion Amadita Villanueva. His grandchildren: Natalie, Stacey, Katie Marie, Robin, Johnny Jr., Jared, Alison, and Celeste. He also had 8 great grandchildren as well as brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 15 at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 2525 Palo Alto Rd. 78211 – from 5 PM to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM. A Procession will depart at 9:15 AM on Monday, March 16 to arrive at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church – 4415 S. Flores St. 78214 – for Mass at 10 AM. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 13, 2020