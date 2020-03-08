|
|
Isidro R Cortez JR, Born in San Antonio, TX June 19th 1940 and entered the arms of the Lord on February 29th, 2020, he was preceded in death by his son Michael A Cortez survived by his loving Wife Helen Cruz Cortez, Son Isidro Cortez III, Daughter Lillian Escobedo and husband Miguel Escobedo. Grandchildren Vanessa Denee', Isidro Cortez IV, Michael Austen Escobedo, Arron Paul Escobedo. Graduated from Central Catholic High School Class of 1960 and was in the ROTC Riffle team, awarded The Bordlon Medal of Honor. Drummer for over 17 years and played with the Del Kings, T-Birds, Sonny Ace and the Twisters to name a few. Retired from Kelly AFB after 40 Years of service. Doc will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at Delgado Funeral Home on March 9th, 2020, Viewing starts at 4:00pm, Rosary begins at 7:00pm. March 10th 2020 the Procession will be leaving at 10:15am Services will be held at St Bonaventure at 11:00am, then we will proceed to First Memorial Park Cemetery, 20567 HWY 16 South. Reception will be held at the St. Bonaventure Hall, 1918 Palo Alto RD.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2020