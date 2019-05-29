San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ephraim Orhodox Church
3101 Vance Jackson Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ismene Valescu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ismene Anastasia Valescu


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ismene Anastasia Valescu Obituary
November 17, 1931 - May 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Ismene Anastasia Valescu announces her passing on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew T. Valescu; her parents, George and Crystally Koutris, and her sisters, Catherine and Aspasia.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Smaranda and Nick Papanikolaou; grandchildren, Yannis and Anastasia Papanikolaou; sister, Hypatia Mozakis; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.

TRISAGION
FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

SERVICE
SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. EPHRAIM ORTHODOX CHURCH
3101 VANCE JACKSON RD

Father Mark Vair will officiate. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now