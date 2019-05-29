|
|
November 17, 1931 - May 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Ismene Anastasia Valescu announces her passing on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew T. Valescu; her parents, George and Crystally Koutris, and her sisters, Catherine and Aspasia.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Smaranda and Nick Papanikolaou; grandchildren, Yannis and Anastasia Papanikolaou; sister, Hypatia Mozakis; and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 in the chapel at Porter Loring on McCullough.
TRISAGION
FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2019
7:00 PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
SERVICE
SATURDAY, JUNE 1, 2019
10:00 AM
ST. EPHRAIM ORTHODOX CHURCH
3101 VANCE JACKSON RD
Father Mark Vair will officiate. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.
