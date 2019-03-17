|
October 29, 1939 - March 11, 2019
Ivan De Jesus Londono, Artist, ladies man, sports enthusiast, and tremendously loyal friend, passed away on Tuesday, March 11, 2019.
Born in Medellin Colombia, on October 29, 1939, he immigrated to the United States when he was just 17. After years of hard work he could afford to bring the rest of his family to the US, where supported them for the duration of his life.
He never truly retired from his profession as a master glass engraver. He was a member of an elite group specializing and certified by Waterford Crystal. In addition to his artistic ability, he had an amazing knack for restoration. Regardless of its composition, he could bring any broken or damaged object d'art, back to life.
He was a devoted and loyal friend to his contemporaries, who could always count on a funny email in their morning inbox, or just the right word when they were worried or down.
To his younger friends he was a mentor and a father figure, who could always be counted on for direction and wisdom.
He is survived by brother Jaime Londono, sister Amanda Londono and various nieces and nephews.
Services will be held a San Fernando Cathedral, March 21, 2019 at 10am.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019