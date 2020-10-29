1/1
Dr. J. Michael Freiberg
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. J. Michael Freiberg, age 77, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Born on March 22, 1943 in Santiago, Chile, to parents Andrew and Theodora Freiberg who were refugees from the turmoil during WWII in Slovakia. Dr. J. Michael Freiberg attended New York University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry. In 1967, he received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky Medical School in Lexington, KY. Dr. Freiberg completed his Internship in Internal Medicine while serving in the U.S. Public Health Service in Boston, MA. He continued to serve in the U.S. Public Health Service in Galveston, TX and Gallup, NM. Dr. Freiberg completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Endocrinology at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and received his PhD from the Department of Pharmacology at SUNY Upstate Medical Center. He completed his Fellowship in Nephrology at John Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. He served on the Faculty of the Renal Section at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. Dr. Freiberg was in solo practice in San Antonio, TX until his retirement in 2018. He was much beloved and admired by the many patients who appreciated his depth of knowledge, individual concern and attention he provided to them while under his medical care.

Dr. Freiberg was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Theodora Freiberg.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Hellman-Freiberg; son, Kenneth Freiberg; daughter, Signe Whitson (Richard); stepdaughter, Leslie G. Hellman (Ethan Teller); granddaughters, Hannah and Elise Whitson; sister, Miriam Putterman (Gerald); brother, Daniel Freiberg (Martha); niece, Hallie Putterman; and nephews: Joshua Putterman,(Melissa), Jeffrey Freiberg (Jamie), and Christopher Freiberg.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 30, 2020

2:30 PM

BETH-EL MEMORIAL PARK

1715 AUSTIN HWY

Rabbi Mara Nathan will officiate. Dr. Freiberg's services will be live-streamed Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
02:30 PM
BETH-EL MEMORIAL PARK
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved