Dr. J. Michael Freiberg, age 77, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Born on March 22, 1943 in Santiago, Chile, to parents Andrew and Theodora Freiberg who were refugees from the turmoil during WWII in Slovakia. Dr. J. Michael Freiberg attended New York University for his undergraduate degree in Chemistry. In 1967, he received his medical degree from the University of Kentucky Medical School in Lexington, KY. Dr. Freiberg completed his Internship in Internal Medicine while serving in the U.S. Public Health Service in Boston, MA. He continued to serve in the U.S. Public Health Service in Galveston, TX and Gallup, NM. Dr. Freiberg completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Fellowship in Endocrinology at SUNY Upstate Medical Center and received his PhD from the Department of Pharmacology at SUNY Upstate Medical Center. He completed his Fellowship in Nephrology at John Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore, MD. He served on the Faculty of the Renal Section at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, TX. Dr. Freiberg was in solo practice in San Antonio, TX until his retirement in 2018. He was much beloved and admired by the many patients who appreciated his depth of knowledge, individual concern and attention he provided to them while under his medical care.

Dr. Freiberg was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Theodora Freiberg.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Hellman-Freiberg; son, Kenneth Freiberg; daughter, Signe Whitson (Richard); stepdaughter, Leslie G. Hellman (Ethan Teller); granddaughters, Hannah and Elise Whitson; sister, Miriam Putterman (Gerald); brother, Daniel Freiberg (Martha); niece, Hallie Putterman; and nephews: Joshua Putterman,(Melissa), Jeffrey Freiberg (Jamie), and Christopher Freiberg.

Rabbi Mara Nathan will officiate. Dr. Freiberg's services will be live-streamed Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. You may find a link within his obituary page at www.porterloring.com

