|
|
MARCH 2, 1924 - JULY 1, 2019
Dr. J. Rogers Dupré, MD, of San Antonio passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 1, 2019. Rogers was born in New Iberia, LA on March 2nd, 1924 to Mr. and Mrs. Edward H. Dupré. After high school, he was inducted into the US Army and served gallantly in World War II as a member of our country's "Greatest Generation." As a Technical Sergeant in the
376th Infantry Regiment, 94th Infantry Division, in January 1945, he volunteered to serve as a runner for critical messages to all regimental outstations. During violent and continuous enemy fire, he delivered each message to the intended unit thereby reflecting outstanding service on himself and the US Army. For these actions, he was awarded the Bronze Star. He also served in the Battle of the Bulge, against the Nazi Army's dramatic offensive in Belgium where he suffered terrible bouts of frost bite and starvation. He continued serving with US Army Europe through the Rhine River Crossing and ended his combat tour in Czechoslovakia. He received several other World War II medals and ribbons for his valiant military service.
Rogers separated from the Army in January 1946 and entered Louisiana State University and, in 1952, Louisiana State School of Medicine. He then moved to San Antonio and served in private family practice from 1953 to 1986. Dr. Dupré delivered countless babies over those years and saved many lives through his expert and dedicated care, including hundreds of home deliveries and house calls. Dr. Dupré is predeceased by his first wife, Bertha, his son, Gerald, and stepson, Michael Dennis. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Dennis Dupré, his daughter Anita Althans (Kenneth), 5 grandchildren and one great grandson. Rogers was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed traveling, dancing and playing golf.
SERVICES
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 A.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230. Interment with Military Honors will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
You may sign the
online guestbook
at www.missionparks.com .
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019