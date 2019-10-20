San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Jac Jose Espinosa


1959 - 2019
Jac Jose Espinosa Obituary

Jac Jose Espinosa, 60, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jac was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Jose P. Espinosa and Judith(Allyn) Espinosa August 29, 1959. Jac was highly intelligent, playing chess and reading voraciously. He played the guitar and trombone. Jac graduated High School in 1978. Jac was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rebecca Espinosa and brother James Espinosa. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Smith; nephews, Matthew Smith and Malcolm Smith; and as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

GRAVESIDE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 26, 2019

11:00 AM

MISSION BURIAL PARK NORTH CEMETERY

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
