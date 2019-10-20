|
|
Jac Jose Espinosa, 60, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Jac was born in Battle Creek, Michigan to Jose P. Espinosa and Judith(Allyn) Espinosa August 29, 1959. Jac was highly intelligent, playing chess and reading voraciously. He played the guitar and trombone. Jac graduated High School in 1978. Jac was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Rebecca Espinosa and brother James Espinosa. He is survived by his sister, Bonnie Smith; nephews, Matthew Smith and Malcolm Smith; and as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
GRAVESIDESATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 201911:00 AMMISSION BURIAL PARK NORTH CEMETERY
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019