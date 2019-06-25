|
|
August 15, 1919 - June 19, 2019
Jacinta C. Perez born on August 15, 1919 went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2019 at the age of 99. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Mike C. Perez. Daughter, Sylvia Arroyo. Parents, Alvino and Jacinta Cadena. Jacinta is survived by her loving children; Guadalupe Collins, Ruby Perez, Michael Perez (Magdelena), Alvin Perez (Celia), and Joel Gutierrez (Terrie). Grandchildren; Michael Jr. (Veronica), Christopher (Lupe), Marshall Paul (Diana), Erica, Monica (Justin), and Brandon. Great grandchildren; Gabby, Nyah, Iyanna, LJ, Christopher, Max, and Luca. Followed by numerous nieces and nephews. Jacinta was known for being a wonderful cook, who loved and cared for her husband and children. She was a true homemaker, always available for her children trying to teach them right from wrong and providing them with everything. Jacinta was always encouraging her children to do the best and to be the best they can be. She enjoyed spending her time sewing and cooking. She also, loved to work on her rose bushes, watching them bloom. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Gabriel Benites and the staff of South Alamo Medical Group and to Oplus Care Hospice staff member, Brandy for the comfort and care she provided for Ms. Jacinta C. Perez. The visitation will be held from on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 the Mass of Resurrection will take place at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on June 25, 2019