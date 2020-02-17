|
Jack Clay Richmond passed away after a full and abundant life on February 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Jack was born on August 15, 1928 in Parsons, Kansas to Robert Wilber Richmond and Leoto Lorraine Leffingwell. Jack and the love of his life and business partner, Laura, raised four children and were blessed with three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Jack graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas in 1950 with a degree in History. Jack proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, receiving his Basic Training in 1950 in what would later become his new home, San Antonio, Texas. Jack held various teaching positions after being honorably discharged from the Air Force until he landed a job with Southwestern Bell Telephone company in Kansas. After 9 rewarding years with the phone company, Jack felt he was wrongfully passed over for a promotion. Never discouraged and a believer in American free enterprise and entrepreneurism, Jack elected to take a chance with a new restaurant concept - "Pizza Hut." Jack moved the family to San Antonio to forge their future in 1968, a watershed year for San Antonio.
Pizza Hut of San Antonio became a family mission that has enjoyed great success and has provided employment to literally thousands of San Antonians over its 52-year history. The success of the business also allowed Jack and Laura to meaningfully participate in San Antonio's philanthropy community for many years. Their good works are evidenced throughout the city and include financial support and encouragement to Any Baby Can, Boysville, Battered Women's Shelter, Children's Bereavement Center, Christian Assistance Ministries, Habit for Humanity of San Antonio, Jewish Family Services, Mission Road Ministries, SAMM, San Antonio Christian Dental Center, San Antonio Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul, as well as many other deserving organizations in the San Antonio community.
One of Jack's favorite sayings that guides the Wade Richmond Foundation is:
We should love each other. That means, caring for your neighbors – where those in mourning are comforted, where the hungry are fed, where the poor hear good news.
Jack earned numerous awards and accolades but the two for which he was most proud were an honorary doctorate from his alma mater, Washburn University, and being named as one of 150 Distinguished Alumni from the university. Jack also took great pride in being inducted into the International Pizza Hut Franchise Holders Association's Hall of Fame in 2009. Jack enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, and particularly in his later years of life taking care of his wife Laura who suffers from Alzheimer's.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his two siblings and his son, Wade (of Blessed Memory). Jack is survived by his wife, Laura; sons John (Gail), Steve (Stephanie), and Clay (Tory); grandchildren, Sean (and Lauren), Hannah (David), Dylan (Leah), Wyatt (Nina), Scotty, Charlie and Gabi; and great-grandchildren Wesley, Claire and Laurel. He is also survived by nephews and niece, Bob and Gregg Walrafen and Connie Richmond Bulk and Robert Richmond, along with many extended grandnieces and grandnephews.
Linda Snow worked with and helped Jack and his family for decades. She was instrumental in his business and a valued confidant inside and outside of business. She helped Jack direct care for Laura in the final years of his life and the family is grateful for all she has done in partnership all of these years.
Jack loved his Pizza Hut family and was very proud of the people who worked with him. There are many long-term partners who have been instrumental in the success of Jack's business over the 51 years he was involved in the business. Some of those are Oscar Balladares, Julie Bates, Kay Boyson, Edward Byrom, Sandra Byrom, Suzy Byrom, Suzee Bryant, Beatrice Castro, Leti Gutierrez, Bahram Kaman, Ryan Kenny, Kim Marin, Eduardo Rios, Roy Sanchez, Michael Ruiz, Jeff Schantz, Jesse Torres, Betty Underhill, Lani Wilkerson, Gregg Walrafen, Kathy Wooley, Sal Zurita,
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of WellMed and at Methodist Metroplitan Hosptial, Dr. Fernando Lopez, and Vitas Healthcare, for all of their compassionate care of Jack. The family is also forever grateful for the exceptional care and love Linda Snow, Patricia Zamora de Galvez, Kim Marin, Samantha Frank, and Nellie Chavez, provided to dad and his family for the last several days of his life.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sunset Ridge Church of Christ. Jack will be interred at Lockhill Cemetery, with a private ceremony, next to his beloved son, Wade. FUNERALThursday, February 20, 202011:00 AMSunset Ridge Church of Christ95 Brees Boulevard
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wade Richmond Foundation (1009 Austin Highway, San Antonio, Texas 78209) or a charity that is meaningful to you.
