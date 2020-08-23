M/Sgt. USAF (Ret'd.) Jack Duel Wallace of Austin, TX passed into eternal life Saturday, August 15th, 2020. Jack was born May 20th, 1945 in Austin, MN and is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Reba Jean Kaeserman Wallace and children Theresa Lynn Thompson (Kevin) and John Duel Wallace (Pam). He is also mourned by his sisters, Jeanette Pierce (George), Mary Finney (Mike), and Katherine Griffin (Harry), stepfamily Phyllis Fitzgerald Wallace, Elizabeth and Mel Crissey, Colleen Fitzgerald, as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends and his beloved dog, Sasha.

Jack's full obituary can be seen on the Beck Funeral Home's website, www.beckchapels.com..