|
|
July 3, 1931 - February 14, 2019
Lt Col Jack E. Ladds, USAF Ret., received his final PCS orders from his heavenly Father on Feb 14, 2019. He was born in Shenandoah, Iowa July 3, 1931 to Emery and Frankie Ladds who preceded him in death.
He attended the University of Nebraska on a football scholarship and then entered the United States Air Force. While stationed at Eglin AFB, he met the love of his life, Ann Simpler.
They were married in 1958 and celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Sep 12, 2018.
Survivors include his wife Ann, daughters Lisa Doche and Angela Mitcham and 4 grandchildren. Jack was an outdoors enthusiast. He took the family camping, boating, hunting, and fishing. He taught them how to appreciate all of God's creations and not to wait for the storm to pass, but to "dance in the rain". He was an avid golfer and could still shoot his age at 87. Jack was a member of the Universal City Baptist Church and NE Rotary Club. He was known for his wit, sense of humor and gift of "story telling".
Funeral services will be held at Schertz Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Feb 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the UC Baptist Church:
Feed My Children: https://give.fmsc.org/
give/201422/#!/donation/
checkout
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019