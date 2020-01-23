|
It is with great sadness that the family of Jack Brittian Hillman announce his passing on January 17, 2020, at the age of 85 years.
A native of Texas, Jack received his medical doctorate from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He became a physician in the United States Air Force and later went on to practice psychiatry in the San Antonio area, where he helped many who struggled with addiction and mental illness. He is survived by his son Tim Hillman, daughter
Amanda Kartzke (nee Hillman) and her husband Adam Kartzke, brother Farrell Hillman, and grandchildren Melia and Austin Hillman.
A Memorial Service in Jack's honor will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, February 1st, at St. George Episcopal Church, 6904 West Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78213 with Fr. Ram Lopez officiating.
Memorial donations in honor of Jack can be made to Club 12 102 Thames Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78216
Published in Express-News on Jan. 23, 2020