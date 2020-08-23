1/1
Jack L. Stephenson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack L. Stephenson entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 on August 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1941 to George and Mary Stephenson. Jack honorably served our country and the United States Navy. He was a retired US Navy Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5262.

Jack is preceded in death by his father, George Park Stephenson; mother, Mary Ferguson; his first wife, Barbara Sue Stephenson. He is survived by his daughter, Jacque Titus; grandson, Brendan Powell; great-grandson, Cannon Powell; his son, James L. Stephenson (Susan); grandson, Justin Stephenson; granddaughters, Lexxi Stephenson and Mariah Bell; great-granddaughter, Anna Bell; sister, Judy Patterson; brother, Jerry Stephenson; wife, Elvira O. Stephenson; step-daughter, Christine B. Morales (Ralph); step-son, Abel O. Nanez III (Jeanette); 5 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

He will forever be missed and loved by all those who knew him.

A Rosary will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to begin at 11:30 a.m. A procession will depart at 12:30 p.m. for Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved