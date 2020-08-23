Jack L. Stephenson entered into eternal rest at the age of 79 on August 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 8, 1941 to George and Mary Stephenson. Jack honorably served our country and the United States Navy. He was a retired US Navy Veteran and a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5262.

Jack is preceded in death by his father, George Park Stephenson; mother, Mary Ferguson; his first wife, Barbara Sue Stephenson. He is survived by his daughter, Jacque Titus; grandson, Brendan Powell; great-grandson, Cannon Powell; his son, James L. Stephenson (Susan); grandson, Justin Stephenson; granddaughters, Lexxi Stephenson and Mariah Bell; great-granddaughter, Anna Bell; sister, Judy Patterson; brother, Jerry Stephenson; wife, Elvira O. Stephenson; step-daughter, Christine B. Morales (Ralph); step-son, Abel O. Nanez III (Jeanette); 5 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

He will forever be missed and loved by all those who knew him.

A Rosary will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with a Funeral Mass to begin at 11:30 a.m. A procession will depart at 12:30 p.m. for Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.