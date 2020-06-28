Jack Minyard Partain, Jr., 71, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 of complications from a brief and courageous battle with pancreatitis. He was born in San Antonio on October 2, 1948, to Dr. Jack Minyard Partain and Ella Catherine Keenan Partain. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School, The University of Texas at Austin, and St. Mary's Law School. He practiced law for over 30 years, most of which were as a partner at Fulbright & Jaworski, L.L.P. which later merged into Norton Rose Fulbright.

Jack married his high school sweetheart and wife of 49 years, Laura Maverick Meadows Partain at Christ Episcopal Church in San Antonio in 1971. Thereafter they became the doting parents of two daughters. These girls along with his wife became his greatest joy and first priority for the remainder of his life. His foundation of faith and family shaped him.

At a young age Jack developed a passion and gift for golf. He set the course record at Oak Hills Country Club and eventually was selected as President of the same Club. Professionally, Jack specialized in commercial bankruptcy law. He had the utmost respect for his colleagues and they in turn for him. Jack was a people person; he made others feel both at ease and important and genuinely cared about their daily lives. His greatest contribution though was to his family whom he cherished. He made the world a better place with his love.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Susan Partain Bartoli of Austin. He is survived by his wife; daughter Laura Partain Lawton and husband Brett, of Winter Park, Florida; and daughter Mary Emma Partain, of Austin. Jack adored his six grandchildren: Annabelle, Lilly, and Jack Lawton; and Gus, Teddy, and Harry Civins. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Partain Powers and husband Bob, of Gig Harbor, along with several nieces and nephews. Services for immediate family members will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park and at The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to El Buen Samaritano Mission at 7000 Woodhue Drive, Austin, Texas 78745 or a charity of choice.