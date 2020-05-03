Jack Robert Harris, Jr. was born in Byron, Georgia on March 30,1944 to Jack & Nita Harris.Jack grew up in Kansas where his father worked for the telephone company. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1962 then attended Kansas State College (now Pittsburg State University) where he joined the ROTC program, and became a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduation, he joined the United States Air Force. His last assignment was at Randolph Air Force Base. Jack loved to run and had completed many marathons, including the Boston Marathon. Jack loved to sing and was a member of the San Antonio Chordsmen. He was an Eagle Scout and a Philmont Scout Ranch Ranger. Jack returned to scouting for awhile as a Unit Commissioner in the San Antonio area after receiving his Wood Badge.He was an active member of the Rolling Oaks Christian Church where he served in many capacities, including leader of the Stephen Ministers. Jack was also an active member of the Emmaus Community and loved serving in the Kairos Prison Ministry.He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; brother, Marc Harris of Sunset, LA and sister, Brenda Fenske of Pittsburg, KS.





