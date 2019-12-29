San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Jack W. Connor


1934 - 2019
Jack W. Connor Obituary

Retired Sergeant Major Jack W. Connor, age 85, passed away in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents. Jack is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemary Connor; sons, Jack Connor (Lynn), Carlton Connor (Susan), Michael Connor (Dianne) and Matthew Connor (Shelly); daughter, Amy C. Miller (Chris); 7 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in the name of Jack Connor.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
