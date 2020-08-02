Jack Walling gained his wings on July 6, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on August 20, 1932 in Harlingen, Texas. Go Cardinals! Jack proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. His most cherished duty while in the Navy was to participate in the Navy's Color Guard. There, with honor and pride, he carried the United States of America flag for various parades, events, and ceremonies. After his military service, he worked as credit manager for Sears for 30 years. He then spent 10 years as the Director of the San Antonio Merchants' Association for the Rio Grande Valley. In addition, he worked for Kohl's Department store for another 10 years before finally retiring.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay and Della Mae Walling, his sister, Edwana Tinsley, and brothers Clay and Buddy Walling; his daughter Karen Muncy and his grandson Tony Muncy. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Gladys Walling; his children Steve Warnke and Lisa Joy Smith (Lance); his grandchildren, Jennifer, Misty (Tino), Amanda, Sara, and Matt; and his great grandchildren Zachary and Hailey.

The funeral service will be on Friday, August 7th at 12:00pm at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in San Antonio, Texas with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at http://www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.