September 19, 1946 - January 25, 2019
Jack Warren Levy found peace and rest on January 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in San Antonio, TX, September 19, 1946 to Jack Levy Jr. and Christine Johnson Levy. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Trudy Levy Shaw. San Antonio had been his home for his entire life. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 1965 after attending Alamo Heights' schools. He joined the Marine Corps in June 1967. He received many medals for his service in the Viet Nam war including the Bronze Star for bravery. He attended Howard Payne College and St. Mary's University. He worked for Luby's Cafeterias for 25 years before retirement.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Smith Levy, son, Jack Britton Levy, daughter and husband Gay Lynne Levy Remmler and PJ, son, Donald Jason Levy. He is also survived by his much loved grandson Tre.
Service: Memorial service at Ft. Sam Houston Cemetery, Shelter #2, Friday, January 22, 2019 at 11:15 A.M. Military Honors will be given and Dr. Les Hollon will officiate.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019