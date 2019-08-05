Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
1935 - 2019
Jackie Doyle Harris Obituary
October 9, 1935 - August 2, 2019
Jackie Doyle Harris, born October 9, 1935 in Guntersville, Alabama to Doyle & Sulia Harris, went to be with our Lord on August 2, 2019 at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by sisters, Helen Elizabeth & Billie Jo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Marguerite Harris; children, Jack Harris (Kimberly) and Kathy Partlow (Michael); grandchildren, Max Partlow (Kaysie), Macie Duncan (Casey), Jenna Partlow and Zoee Partlow; great grandchildren, Cyrus, Amorie, Eleanor and Declan; sisters, Donald Jean Godfrey and Marguritte McGaha; and brother in law, Revard Vordenbaum (Diane). Jackie is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Jackie, a proud veteran of the U.S. Airforce, was always hard-working but he also maintained a good sense of humor. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and Alabama Football and taking road trips with his wife, Marguerite. A good husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many, he will be missed dearly.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park on Austin Highway. In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2019
