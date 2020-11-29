Jaclyn "Jackie" Keasler Helmke went home to her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020 after 89 years. She was born in 1931 in Monroe, Louisiana to parents David A. "Jack" Keasler and Guila Lucas Keasler. Her family moved often following her father's work in radio advertising. They lived in Shreveport, Ft. Worth, San Antonio and Rye, New York. She had vivid memories of being in a cafe in New York City on V-J Day and going out into the street to learn what was happening. Jackie also told a story about attending a rodeo and when a rider came out carrying the Texas flag, she and her mother started crying from homesickness. Her father agreed to move back to Texas and they came back to San Antonio. After graduation from Alamo Heights High School she attended the University of Texas where she was named Most Outstanding Woman Student. She became a sister of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority while at UT and graduated in 1953. While at UT she met the love of her life, Vernon Helmke. They were married at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in 1953. Jackie taught art in junior high and high school before becoming a stay at home mother to raise her children. She then volunteered in schools, at church and began pursuing her lifelong passion of genealogy research. Jackie was a member of several social, heritage and genealogical organizations, including the San Antonio Woman's Club, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Alamo Chapter which she served as registrar for many years, the Scottish Society of San Antonio and the State Association of Texas Pioneers, which she served as Honorary Lady Chairman in 2006. Jackie and Vernon loved to travel, often incorporating genealogical research. She was equally at home tramping through overgrown graveyards looking for ancestors as she was searching for family ties in Germany and Scotland. Jackie and Vernon also loved to spend time at their retreat in Port Aransas, especially around July 4th when all the children and grandchildren gathered.

The grandchildren especially have fond memories of the patriotic parades she organized every year. Jackie loved setting a beautiful table for family meals at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Stephen Helmke. She is survived by her husband, Vernon, her children, Karen Helmke Rogers (spouse Steve Rogers) and Michael Helmke (spouse Sue Perotta Helmke), and her grandchildren, Kimberly Rogers Thompson (spouse Kevin Thompson), Meredith Rogers, Robert Rogers (spouse Kaitlin Reed Rogers), Michael Helmke, Emma Helmke, Holly Helmke, and Hannah Helmke. The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outstanding care provided by Sonia Rodriguez over the last two years. They would also like to thank the wonderful staff at Embrace Hospice for making her comfortable at

home over her last few weeks.