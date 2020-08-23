Jacob "Jake" Madrigal, age 25 went to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1994 to Paul and Gloria Madrigal in San Antonio, Texas.

He is survived by his parents Paul and Gloria, brothers: Paul, Joseph and John Madrigal, his grandmother Antonia Ruiz, nephew, Paul Jr., nieces, Evelyn, Abigail, Aurora and Zilla Madrigal and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Jacob graduated from Highlands High School he started his brief career working for several oil field companies.

He lived life to the fullest. He loved being with his family and friends, listening to country music. He will be truly missed by his family and friends and will never be forgotten. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Pablo and Beatrice Madrigal and Juan Martinez.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Palm Heights Mortuary from 5pm to 9pm with the Prayer Service to begin at 7pm. Funeral Service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Mission Burial Park South 1700 SE. Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214.