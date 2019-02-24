February 11, 1931 - February 3, 2019

Jacqueline B. Parent, age 87, passed away on February 3, 2019. Jackie was born on February 11, 1931 in Dunkirk, NY to Casimir and Cecelia Begier. After graduating from Dunkirk High School, Jackie attended Barnard College and graduated from Columbia University with her degree in Occupational Therapy in 1953. Jackie worked in this field for 45 years in many capacities but was particularly involved in home health services encompassing patients of all ages and medical issues. She loved her profession and was very proud to be a "working woman" long before it was commonplace.

In 1953, Jackie married Emile J. Parent, and together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. They spent 40 years in Connecticut working and raising their 5 children. Jackie was very involved in educational and civic affairs along with her career, including services as PTA President, Secretary of the Suffield Board of Education, President of the League of Women Voters, and Cub Scout Den Mother. While not an athlete herself she loved sports and was always there to cheer on her children no matter the weather.

Emile and Jackie moved to San Antonio in 1997, where they became devoted and active parishioners at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. In addition to their membership in the Los Amigos and 24K Lunch group, Jackie served in many volunteer capacities including The Altar Society, the St. Rose Circle and as a Eucharistic Minister. Jackie was especially active in the St. PJ's Children's Home Auxiliary, serving on the board as Secretary for several years and working in its thrift store prior to its closing.

As a professional woman Jackie was passionate about educational issues and championed women's causes, while providing an exemplary role model for everyone. She has a servant's heart and loved helping people, actively working to save the world one person at a time. She always supported the underdog and the less advantaged.

At the time of her death she was an active member of the community at The Village of the Incarnate Word where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister.



The family extends their appreciation to the staff members at The Village and The Enclave for their kind and compassionate care.



Jackie is survived by her children, Ceal and Charles Gorham, Jeff and Jody Parent, Chris Parent, Cindy and Ward Stetson, and Ken and Kelly Parent; grandchildren, Nick and Jess Gorham, Max and Becca Gorham, Jeffrey and Caroline Parent, John Parent, Madison Parent, and Jacqueline Stetson; and great-grandchildren, Emma and Jackson Gorham. Also surviving are her siblings, Geraldine Kendall, Ronald Begier, and Sandra Karamus.



MEMORIAL MASS

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019

10:00 AM

HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

8143 BLANCO ROAD



A private interment will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. PJ's Children's Home, 919 Mission Road, San Antonio, Texas 78210.



