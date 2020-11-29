Jacqueline Haby Weber, age 93 of San Antonio, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born April 21, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Raymond P. Haby and Catherine Semlinger Haby. Jacqueline married the love of her life, Joe Russell Weber, on May 24, 1952, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in San Antonio. They were married for 55 years and had 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.R. Weber; her brother, Clyde Haby her half-sister, Jolene Haby. Her favorite sayings were, "Jesus, Mary and Joseph" and "…but, we had fun! (That meant, we could get away with anything as long as we were having fun!) Survivors include her children, Catherine Payne, Ben Weber, Romell Henze (Harold), David Weber, Karie Hazen (Jeff); grandchildren, Reagan Payne, Ryan Payne, Kristen Weber, Amanda Blazik, Lauren Carson, Paul Phillips, Jessica Phares, Heather Weber, Casey Hazen, Christopher Hazen, Karly Hazen; 14 great-grandchildren. Public Visitation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 1-6 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Private Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II in San Antonio, Texas.