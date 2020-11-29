1/1
JACQUELINE HABY WEBER
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACQUELINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jacqueline Haby Weber, age 93 of San Antonio, passed away on November 21, 2020. She was born April 21, 1927 in San Antonio, Texas to Raymond P. Haby and Catherine Semlinger Haby. Jacqueline married the love of her life, Joe Russell Weber, on May 24, 1952, at St. Gerard Catholic Church in San Antonio. They were married for 55 years and had 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.R. Weber; her brother, Clyde Haby her half-sister, Jolene Haby. Her favorite sayings were, "Jesus, Mary and Joseph" and "…but, we had fun! (That meant, we could get away with anything as long as we were having fun!) Survivors include her children, Catherine Payne, Ben Weber, Romell Henze (Harold), David Weber, Karie Hazen (Jeff); grandchildren, Reagan Payne, Ryan Payne, Kristen Weber, Amanda Blazik, Lauren Carson, Paul Phillips, Jessica Phares, Heather Weber, Casey Hazen, Christopher Hazen, Karly Hazen; 14 great-grandchildren. Public Visitation: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 1-6 pm at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church. Private Interment at San Fernando Cemetery II in San Antonio, Texas.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
St. Louis Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville
1016 Lorenzo Street 502 Lafayette {mail drop}
Castroville, TX 78009
(830) 931-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home - Castroville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved