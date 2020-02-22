|
Jacqueline (Jackie) Antoinette Youngs, age 92, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX on May 18, 1927. She was raised in San Antonio and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1945. She was a member of the St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and St. Pius X Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters. She worked as a Civil Service employee with DCASMA retiring in 1989. Jackie's life was defined by her unwavering faith which touched everyone she encountered. She was known as the "Angel Lady" and many were recipients of her little golden angel pins. She loved dancing, especially the jitter bug and there was nothing she liked better than a good pun. Most of all she was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James 'Pat' Youngs after 45 years of marriage. She is survived by her 6 children: daughter Dale Koebnick and son-in-law Bob, daughter Terry Carpenter and son-in-law Larry, son James Patrick Youngs Jr. and daughter-in-law Eileen, daughter Laura Youngs, son Greg Youngs and daughter-in-law Dawn, and daughter Heather Youngs Midberry, and 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Kelly, Bridget, Luke, Connor and Morgan and 1 great-grandchild Maely Kate. ROSARYSUNDAY,FEBRUARY 23, 20201:00 PMPORTER LORINGMORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST MASS OF THERESURRECTIONMONDAY,FEBRUARY 24, 20201:00 PMST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH3303 URBAN CRESTENTOMBMENT WILL FOLLOW IN HOLY CROSS MAUSOLEUM You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 22, 2020