Jacqueline (Jackie) Antoinette Youngs

Jacqueline (Jackie) Antoinette Youngs Obituary

Jacqueline (Jackie) Antoinette Youngs, age 92, of San Antonio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, TX on May 18, 1927. She was raised in San Antonio and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic High School in 1945. She was a member of the St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles Catholic Church and St. Pius X Catholic Church and a member of Catholic Daughters. She worked as a Civil Service employee with DCASMA retiring in 1989. Jackie's life was defined by her unwavering faith which touched everyone she encountered. She was known as the "Angel Lady" and many were recipients of her little golden angel pins. She loved dancing, especially the jitter bug and there was nothing she liked better than a good pun. Most of all she was a wonderful, loving wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother.

Jackie was preceded in death by her loving husband, James 'Pat' Youngs after 45 years of marriage. She is survived by her 6 children: daughter Dale Koebnick and son-in-law Bob, daughter Terry Carpenter and son-in-law Larry, son James Patrick Youngs Jr. and daughter-in-law Eileen, daughter Laura Youngs, son Greg Youngs and daughter-in-law Dawn, and daughter Heather Youngs Midberry, and 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Kelly, Bridget, Luke, Connor and Morgan and 1 great-grandchild Maely Kate.

ROSARY

SUNDAY,

FEBRUARY 23, 2020

1:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH CHAPEL

2102 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST

MASS OF THE

RESURRECTION

MONDAY,

FEBRUARY 24, 2020

1:00 PM

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC CHURCH

3303 URBAN CREST

ENTOMBMENT

WILL FOLLOW IN

HOLY CROSS MAUSOLEUM

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 22, 2020
