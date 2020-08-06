1/
JACQUELINE MABEL STANFORD
1921 - 2020
Jacqueline Mabel Stanford was born near Senton, Texas on January 25th, 1921 to Guilda and Arthur Ford. Jackie's brothers and sisters were Raymond, Ethel, Dorothy, Clemont, and Arthur. Dorothy Zunker is her lone surviving sister.

Jackie was a sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her son, Gary Stanford of Waco and Barbara Gressler of New Braunfels, along with four grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Jackie blessed many with her smile and sweet spirit. Jackie is at peace with her Lord and Savior.

Her services are Saturday, August 8, 2020 in San Antonio.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
San Antonio
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
