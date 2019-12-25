|
Jacqueline Meadows Taylor, or Jackie as she preferred to be called, was called home to the Lord December 20, 2019 at the age of 82 in San Antonio, Tx. Jackie was born in Luling, Tx to the late Joseph Lovell and Lucyle Meadows. She graduated from Luling High School, where she perfected the craft of baton twirling. Jackie married soon after graduation and began her career in civil service. Life circumstances found her raising her two small children, Mark and Marcia, alone with the help of her family. She began working at ATC for Randolph Air Force Base, where she met her future husband, Col. William D. Taylor (aka Bill). Her career reached new heights when she was tasked with and set up the first word processing center at RAB. Jackie and Bill were married in March 1975 and were happily married for 39 years. She spent most of her time during retirement volunteering for her church, Windcrest United Methodist: working at the Christian Assistance Ministry (CAM) center, performing homebound communion, entertaining the elderly with the Jolly Jubilee Jammers, and providing transportation/relief to those in need. Jackie also served on countless committees and as a leader for the Emmaus community. She enjoyed traveling with Bill internationally to Israel, Europe, and Mexico. They were active members in the Texas Airstream Club traveling across the United States. Jackie spent her life devoted to Jesus and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Jackie was preceded in death by her two parents (Joseph and Lucyle), and her husband (Bill). She is survived by her brother, Ronnie Meadows (wife Debbie); two children, Mark Aldrich and Marcia Maurer (husband Billy); two step children, Bob (wife Charlotte) and Peggy Taylor; five grandchildren (Matthew, Daniel, Melanie, Mason and Sarah); two great-grandsons (Maxxen and Shepherd); and three nieces (Terrie, Traci, and Shawn).
A celebration of life will be held at Windcrest United Methodist Church on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2pm. (8101 Midcrown Dr, Windcrest, TX 78239)
Jackie's family would like to give a special thanks to the loving and caring staff at Brookdale on Jones Maltsberger. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD) or your preferred charity."
Published in Express-News on Dec. 25, 2019