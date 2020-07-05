Jacquelyn Ann Lester Long passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, just a week short of her 90th birthday, in New Braunfels, Texas. She was well cared for at Edenhill Communities by loving staff, Hope Hospice and her dedicated caregivers.

Jackie was a beautiful person, generous, compassionate and kind. She had the ability to connect with people from all walks of life and found great joy in making friends and putting together rituals and circles of trust. She always had time to ask people questions and learn about their lives, their triumphs and struggles. It is perhaps in these choices, to always show compassion and interest in others, embrace community and to value the uniqueness that we each bring to life's situations, that Mom provided the best example. She inspired us to think expansively, live with a generous spirit and keep an open heart.

Jackie is survived by her four children John (Veronica) Long, Mark (Gerlyn) Long, Jill Mata (Roland) and Nancy (Gerry) Fleming; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister Margaret Anderson.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Please sign the guest book at

