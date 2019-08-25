|
September 21, 1937 - August 19, 2019
Surrounded by her loving family, Jacquelyn McGuigan Graves went to be with the Lord on August 19th, 2019, passing away from complications of dementia and heart disease. She was the essence of beauty, inside and out - accomplished, gracious, a true friend to many, and humble.
Jackie was born and raised in Philadelphia, daughter and only child of John and Emma McGuigan, where by her high school years she was already an exceptional person. She was valedictorian of her class of 550 students, homecoming queen, class officer, and voted most likely to succeed, most popular, and best looking. She was granted a full scholarship to Vassar College, where she graduated in 1959 with highest honors. She received a Ford Foundation scholarship to Yale Graduate School for a unique accelerated Master of Arts in Teaching.
Along the way, she met, on a blind date with a Yalie, what would become a lifelong love fest, her husband Quartus Graves Jr. They were married for nearly 62 years at her passing.
During their early years, there was a time in the army, the birth of their children; Holly Hill (1960) and Quartus (1961), transfers with Quart's progressing corporate career, (2 apartments and 5 houses in 6 different states in 11 years), before settling in Houston in 1972. Jackie then went back for another MA, in special education. She was a teacher, in various settings, for 17 years.
In later decades, Jackie became an active volunteer in a myriad of activities. She was a PTA president, a Girl Scout troop leader, a counselor at Northwest Assistance Ministries for 16 years, a Juvenile Court Volunteer, and a PEO (Philanthropic Education Organization) committee chair. An avid reader, she was also a prolific writer. She was an active church member, and after their retirement, Quart and Jackie participated in more than a dozen mission work trips, mostly in Central America. During that period of their lives they enjoyed a great deal of travel, visiting 111 countries and all 7 continents. They also spent summers in a second home in Santa Fe, N.M. In 2018, they moved to Discovery Village in San Antonio.
With all of her productive and adventurous life, however, she would readily say that her most fulfilling accomplishment, and the thing she was proudest of, was raising her two wonderful children, nurturing them all the way up through graduate school and launching them into successful adulthood. And her reward was enjoying 6 now adult grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
This exquisite woman made other people happy, and even as her brilliant mind faded and her body weakened, her charm and loving heart shined through. She was the embodiment of the Apostle Paul's letter on the meaning of true love in 1 Corinthians 13.
She is survived by husband Quart; daughter Holly and husband Glenn; son Quart and wife Carrie; grandchildren Kristin, Candace, Ashley, Glenn, Quart, and John, and spouses; and great grandchildren Amara, Harper, and Grant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the (1-800-272-3900).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019