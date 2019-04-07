|
|
February 13, 1931 - March 30, 2019
If only love could have saved you, you never would have died.
Jacqulyn (Jackie) Chambers Eaton, as both of her loving sons were at her side, joined her family in Heaven on March 30, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Ross P. Eaton, Jr and her beloved sister, Sue McFarland.
She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and aunt.
Jackie is survived by her sons, Duane Eaton of San Antonio and Terry Eaton and his husband Robert Williams of Austin along with nieces Vicki McFarland of Manor, TX, Julie Byers and husband David of San Antonio, nephew Johnny Gross and his wife Lestra of San Antonio, and numerous other cousins, great- nieces and great-nephews.
She was an avid "mall walker" for many years, having walked Central Park and other malls with her husband and other friends. She, also, belonged to a bridge group for over 40 years. If those bridge tables could talk! Her last involvement was with a line dancing group.
She thoroughly enjoyed the fun and comradery with the many ladies in her line dancing group as they traveled both throughout Texas and the country to different line dancing competitions. They would meet at local country western clubs to dance the night away, in addition to their regular classes. She was one of the last two of what once were 22 first cousins. They were all grandchildren of W. Adkins Jones, for whom the town of Adkins, Texas is named after.
The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks for all the caring and compassionate team members from Encompass Home Health, Caring Companions, and Encompass Hospice who brought such amazing care and joy during the last few years of Jackie's life.
A private burial and celebration will be at the family's plot at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Adkins followed by the family gathering for lunch at a nearby restaurant for more stories and celebration .
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be sent to The , 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, and San Antonio, TX 78216.
Her life is over but her love lives on.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019