|
|
December 30, 1937 - September 16, 2019
Jaime G. Vargas, Sr. went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born on December 30, 1937 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado Vargas and Severina Medina; brothers, Oscar and Humberto Vargas; sister, Delia Olivo, and grandson, Nathaniel D. Vargas. Jaime is survived by his loving children, Rebecca Moreno, Hilda Garcia (Leonard), Jaime Vargas, Jr. and April Medina (Erick); mother of his children, Olga Campos; 10 grandchildren, Manuel Esquivel (Angie), Edward Esquivel, Armando Esquivel, Erica Pena (Nathaniel), Angela Garcia, Natalie Vargas, Olivia Vargas, Arianna Medina, Elena Hawthorne (Gavin) and Aidan Medina; 2 great-grand children, Ryan Castro and Ella Esquivel; his dog Daisy, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at El Mesias United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 22, 2019