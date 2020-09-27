Jaime Homero Garza, 86, of San Antonio was called home by our Lord on September 20, 2020. He was born to Ruperto Garza and Isabel Trevino in Villa de Guadalupe, N.L., Mexico. At the age of 15 he immigrated to San Antonio with his mother and 2 younger sisters.

He married his loving wife of 67 years, Graciela Sanchez, in 1952. They raised a family of six children and together began a lifelong journey of accomplishing their American Dream. In 1965 they opened their "shop" named La Hacienda Tile and Imports. Through their hard work, perseverance and a deep faith in each other, they built this business into a wonderfully successful company lasting well over 50 years.

They began a lifelong journey of traveling through Europe, almost yearly, spanning 4 decades. Jaime's particular passion was Spain and all of its beauty and history. Jaime never met a stranger. He and Graciela made many friends in Spain. Friends they would always stop by to visit on their return trips.

Jaime loved his family dearly and was a very generous man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to countless people, including family, friends, and his employees over the course of his life. He and Graciela spent many years nurturing and adding to the beauty of their Hill Country retreat the "La Hacienda Ranch," hosting many family gatherings and watching their grandchildren grow up going to "the ranch." He was the best Santa Claus that they ever had.

Jaime always enjoyed working on the ranch, from trimming trees, mending fences, tending to the livestock, to working on a new project. He never could just sit still. He had a special relationship with all of the animals that he brought to the ranch. His beloved longhorns, horses, emus, buffaloes and many others were drawn to him and his gentle ways and somehow sensed his loving nature.

Jaime was preceded in death by both of his parents, brothers; Eudelio, Gilberto, Sergio, Jorge, Romeo and two of his 3 sisters, Alicia and Evelia.

He is survived by his wife, Graciela, sons, Jaime (Lisa), Xavier, Hector, and daughters Graciela Torres (Roberto), Leticia, and Marta Flores (Gary), 15 loving grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Maria Louisa Camacho.

He was a true American success story. We will miss you dearly Dad.

Regretfully due to current health and safety concerns, the funeral services were held privately at St. Ann's Catholic Church for immediate family only.

We thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Please sign the online guestbook at www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by: