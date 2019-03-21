|
March 27, 1924 - March 18, 2019
James A. Middleton, 94, passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1924 in Barlow Kentucky to the late John and Lina (Hook) Middleton. James is survived by his son Richard A. Middleton and wife Susan, daughter Deborah Middleton-Garza, grandsons, Andrew John Middleton, wife Amy, great-granddaughter Aubrey of Denver, Colorado; Patrick James Middleton, wife Leigh, and Robert James Garza. He is also survived by his niece, Karen Moore Brown, Paducah, Kentucky and sister in law Delia V. Daley and her daughters Denise and Linda, Los Angeles, California.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Herminia. James was a meteorologist for the U.S. Weather Service.
He was a long time member of the San Antonio Audubon Society and loved birding wherever he traveled, especially at Mitchell Lake, the hill country, the Rio Grande Valley and on many Christmas counts. With his fellow Audubon Society members he was an advocate for conservation of wildlife and loved leading or joining in local birdwatching tours.
James enjoyed wood working, making furniture and specialized in carving many types of birds including ducks, shore birds, hummingbirds, and song birds. He sold his work around the country. He had many friends in the Alamo Area Wood Carvers Club and was a founding member in 1974.
The family thanks Mona Talukar and her staff at Season Assisted Care for the wonderful loving care of James.
Family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherryridge Dr. San Antonio, TX. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park North 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019