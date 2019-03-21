Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Middleton


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James A. Middleton Obituary
March 27, 1924 - March 18, 2019
James A. Middleton, 94, passed away on March 18, 2019. He was born on March 27, 1924 in Barlow Kentucky to the late John and Lina (Hook) Middleton. James is survived by his son Richard A. Middleton and wife Susan, daughter Deborah Middleton-Garza, grandsons, Andrew John Middleton, wife Amy, great-granddaughter Aubrey of Denver, Colorado; Patrick James Middleton, wife Leigh, and Robert James Garza. He is also survived by his niece, Karen Moore Brown, Paducah, Kentucky and sister in law Delia V. Daley and her daughters Denise and Linda, Los Angeles, California.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Herminia. James was a meteorologist for the U.S. Weather Service.

He was a long time member of the San Antonio Audubon Society and loved birding wherever he traveled, especially at Mitchell Lake, the hill country, the Rio Grande Valley and on many Christmas counts. With his fellow Audubon Society members he was an advocate for conservation of wildlife and loved leading or joining in local birdwatching tours.

James enjoyed wood working, making furniture and specialized in carving many types of birds including ducks, shore birds, hummingbirds, and song birds. He sold his work around the country. He had many friends in the Alamo Area Wood Carvers Club and was a founding member in 1974.
The family thanks Mona Talukar and her staff at Season Assisted Care for the wonderful loving care of James.

Family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherryridge Dr. San Antonio, TX. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Burial Park North 20900 IH 10 West San Antonio, TX.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now