James A. (Jim) Range, age 73, died October 30, 2020. He was born to Marie and Al Range in San Antonio.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School and the University of Texas at Austin. He spent his entire professional career in the real estate community, owning and operating Century 21 North Town and Country and developed lifelong friendships. He loved to golf, travel, and spend time with his family and friends. He was a member of Gateway Fellowship Church where he served in many volunteer roles.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Penny. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cheryl; children Jamie Range (Amy), Katy Salazar (Rene), and Darin Harwell; grandchildren Jack and Avery Range, Ashton and Gracie Salazar, and Ashleigh Harwell. He is also survived by his two brothers, Al Jr. (Tracy) and Jerry (Cindy); his first wife Cathy Mechler; nephew, John Ferrell (Misty); nieces Penny Lenz (Erik) and Shannon Ferrell, as well as his dear cousins, the Nellis family.

Visitation will be at Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge, at 2:00pm, followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm on Thursday November 5, 2020. The service will be live streamed from the Mission Park Website.