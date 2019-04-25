Home

Shannon Rufe Snow Drive Funeral Chapel
6001 Rufe Snow Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76148
(817) 514-9100
James Lucas
James Albert Lucas

James Albert Lucas Obituary
October 7, 1942 - April 22, 2019
James Albert Lucas, Jr., "Jim," passed away the morning of April 22, 2019. He was 76 years of age. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7pm.

James was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Roma and Barney Bowman, his two brothers and their wives, Charles and Barbara Lucas, Walter and Jenny Lucas, a daughter, Kathy, nieces Gypsy Lucas, Rebecca Taylor, Kara Cole and Kerry Olson.

Memorials are requested to be made to the National Museum of Roller Skating, 4730 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 25, 2019
