James Abernathy was born and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri where he attended a Lutheran Elementary School and Lutheran Central High School. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1954 and was assigned to the USAF Security Service as a Radio Traffic Analyst. He served in the NSA at Clark AFB in the Philippines and at Ft George G. Meade in MD. After discharge from the USAF, he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a BA in Geography. He worked for the Defense Mapping Agency in St. Louis where aeronautical charts were compiled and produced for the USAF from 1964 until his retirement in 1993.
He described himself once as a lifelong student and artist. He had several interests and hobbies during his lifetime, with the foremost being a love of history, travel, and painting. His love of history focused on American history during the Revolutionary and Civil war periods. He was an avid fan of biographies detailing the lives of historic Presidents and other people of notable historic achievement. His love of travel took him across the continental United States and to various countries in Europe including to Paris and Rome to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary with his wife Joyce. One of his favorite US destinations was to historic battlefields or locations with historic significance, even if it bored his young children. These trips were interspersed with locations such as Disneyland or Hawaii to make his children happy. His love of travel resulted in his earning an additional degree in travel and tourism later in life and working for a short while as a travel agent in St. Louis. Painting became his passion after retirement while still living in St. Louis. He moved to San Antonio in 2000 with his wife where he continued studying painting and won numerous ribbons at art competitions, including several first place and "best in show" awards. He was a member of the Lytle Friendship Art Club for many years where he made many friends with the same passion in art.
He leaves behind his wife Joyce; daughter, Cindy and son-in-law Douglas; son, Brett; grandchildren, Austin and Blair; sisters, Joan and Debra; and many dear friends around the world from his Air Force days and time spent in St. Louis and San Antonio.
Services were held in San Antonio on Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th with burial in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019