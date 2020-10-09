James Allen Smith entered eternal rest on September 15, 2020. James was born July 12, 1940 in San Antonio, Tex as to Ira Smith Sr. and Wilma Pillips. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father Eddie Lee Hunter and grandson, Carson Smith.

James was known as "Budgie" to family and close friends. He came to Christ at a very young age and was baptized at the Church of God and Christ in Karnes City, Texas. He graduated from Phyllis Wheatley High School in 1958 and joined the Navy shortly thereafter . Once released from Active Duty , he joined the Naval Reserve. Never one to stay still for long, he travelled and continued to work on the East coast and then the West coast, ultimately making a home in Los Angeles.

James is survived by his children: Craig Smith, Carl Smith (Erika), Janice Miller, and Demetrius Bertran ; grandchildren: Cameron , Corbin and Colin Smith, Evan, Travis and Jacob Miller. his brother, Ira Smith,Jr. ( Marvinette ) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Lewis Funeral Home on Friday, October 9 from 5pm- 8pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday October 10 at 11 a.m (live streaming at www.Lewisfuneralhome.com)

Interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery .