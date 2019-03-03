|
May 9, 1933 - February 22, 2019
James B. Watson, age 85, passed away February 22, 2019. He was born on May 9, 1933 in Old Forge, PA to Frances & Margaret Watson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Ann White and life partner Betty Jean Watson.
He is survived by his children, James R. Watson, Michael Watson & wife, Deborah, Gregory Watson & wife Melissa, Nancy McGovern & husband Michael, Eric Watson & his wife Danielle, David Watson & wife Lisa and Jacob Watson; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie Copp & husband Bob.
The Visitation will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 with the Funeral Service to be at 12 noon. Interment will be follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Full Air Force Honors.
com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019