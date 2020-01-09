Home

MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
1941 - 2020
James Baerwald Obituary

James Charles "Cotton" Baerwald went to be with the Lord January 6, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1941 in New Braunfels, Texas to Roland and Ilka Baerwald.

James attended Sam Houston High School. He married Shirley Rencher and raised four sons together. He was very stern with his children but made sure to raise them right. James was a truck driver for most of his career and instilled in his kids a strong work ethic. As an outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting throughout his life. James is preceded in death by his parents and son, Jimmy Baerwald.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Roland (Cindy) Baerwald, Arnie (Darlene) Baerwald, and Dougie Baerwald; grandchildren, Kristy Baerwald, Jason Baerwald, Amanda (Andrew) Mendez, Brandon Baerwald, and Logan Baerwald;

great-grandchildren, Elliot and Ethan Mendez. James will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be 12:00 – 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2020 with a 2:00 PM service to follow at MeadowLawn Funeral Home (5611 E. Houston St. San Antonio, TX).

To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 9, 2020
