JAMES BAILEY HEARNE
1934 - 2020
James Bailey Hearne, YNCS, USN-Retired, sailed to glory on July 9, 2020. James, Jim as friends called him, was born on April 28, 1934 in Denver, Colorado. His parents, Alvia Alton Hearne and his bride Daisy Mae Bailey Hearne later moved their family to southern California where they raised three children. Jim's oldest brother, Alvia Alton Hearne, Junior pre-deceased Jim. Jim is survived by his gracious and beautiful sister Merle (Sis) Hearne Thomas of Tyler, Texas.

Jim was married to Rosa Lee Moak Hearne for 67 years. Rose lives in West Houston in a family care home where Jim lived as well. Jim and Rose had three children: the late James Bailey Hearne, Junior; Patricia Jean Hearne Henson of Fulshear, Texas and Allison Kathleen Hearne of Sanford, North Carolina.

Chapel service is July 18 at the Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemetery, 3900 BF Terry Boulevard, Rosenburg, Texas; (281-341-8800). Viewing and visitation from 10 to 11 AM with a service at 11 AM.

Jim will be interred at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas on Monday, July 20 with full military honors. The interment is at 2 PM. Address: 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209. Please send a memorial donation in lieu flowers to the Salvation Army: https://secure20.salvationarmy.org/donation.jsp

Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
