James (Jim) Basil Coo, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at home surrounded by his family and his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Missy. James was born in Grimbsy, England. He emigrated from England to California with his mother in 1948. In 1950 he joined the USAF. He served for 3 1/2 years, including a tour of duty in England. During his time of service he became a naturalized citizen of the United States. He spent his working life in the field of safety and security, for which he never lost his passion. He was a police officer in the LAPD, a manager of security for several department stores, and then spent the bulk of his career in Security Management for AAFES. In retirement he enjoyed many years volunteering with the SAPD's Volunteers in Policing and Citizens On Patrol. In his personal life, Jim was dedicated to his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Jim was always there to lend a hand and lighten every moment with his quick wit and dry humor. He was preceded in death by his parents, English Actor Freddie Frinton (born Frederick Bittiner Coo) and Maisie Basil Coo, also by his wife of 54 years, Darlene Mary Coo, and an infant child, Mary Anne Coo. James is survived by his wife Jo Ann C. Besch Coo; Sons, Michael James Coo and Mark Patrick Coo; Daughters, Anne Marie Markette (Bryant) and Melissa Jane Coo; Grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Danielle, Nicole, Robert, Casey, Tate and Luke; Step-sons, Richard, Jeffrey and Chris Besch, Mario Estrada and 6 step-grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 11 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.MEMORIAL SERVICETuesday, February 11, 20204:00 p.m.Porter Loring North
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The 100 Club of San Antonio.
