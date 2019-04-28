|
|
October 26, 1933 - March 21, 2019
James C. (Jim) Hale passed away on March 21, 2019 in Boerne, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Morningside Ministries at Menger Springs on Saturday, May 4, at 2:00 pm in the Overlook Building, 1150 Grand Boulevard, in Boerne.
Jim was born in Clarksville, Texas on October 26, 1933 to parents Paul and Lucille Hale. He is survived by his wife Bobbi, whom he met while both were in college, and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. He is also survived by daughter Laurie Gallagher and husband Danny of Victorville, CA, and son Gary Hale of Kerrville, TX.
Other survivors include sister and brother-in-law Susan and Bill Jackson of Denton, TX; brother-in- law James Jackson of Lafayette, CO; sister-in-law Laverne Allen of Mesa, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. Also, family member and devoted constant canine companion, Bella, misses Jim greatly.
After graduation from NTSU and ROTC training, Jim received his USAF comm- ission at Webb AFB in Big Spring, TX. He was proud when then Senate Majority Leader and future President LBJ pinned on his new 2nd Lieutenant bars. He received his pilot training at Moore AFB in Mission, TX, then began a career of exactly 40 years of flying (to the day - 3-31-55 to 3-31-95).
Highlights of those years include assignment to the Strategic Air Command at Larson AFB in Moses Lake, WA. As Aircraft Commander of a KC-135 Jim and his crew spent long hours on the runway with the engines running, awaiting orders from President Kennedy to take off over the North Pole toward Russia. It was the Cuban missile crisis. Later in this same capacity Jim flew combat missions in the Vietnam Conflict. Upon return to March AFB in Riverside, CA, he was promoted to Lt. Colonel. He began a dual flying career, transitioning into the AF Reserve 303 refueling squadron, and also becoming a commercial pilot for United Airlines. While at March AFB he also flew C-130's on air rescue training flights and some actual search missions. .
In 1983 Jim and Bobbi moved to Littleton, CO, where Jim became a Training Check Airman for United, and later served as a DC-10 Standards Captain. They moved to Fair Oaks Ranch in 1992, and he commuted to Chicago for flights until his retirement from United in 1995. During his years of flying he and Bobbi frequently enjoyed domestic and international travel, with Jim often flying the plane. Jim enjoyed retirement, became an avid golfer, and served on three boards in the comm- unity.
They both also volunteered as ombudsmen through the Alamo Area Agency on Aging, serving nursing homes in the Boerne area as advocates for residents.
At his request, Jim's body was donated to the UTHSC to support future generations of medical doctors in their search for cures for diseases such as Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Jim's name to Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, PO Box 369, Kendalia, TX 78029, or to , 10223 McAllister Frwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216, or to a .
The family greatly appreciates and thanks Alamo Hospice and the dedicated Morning side staff at Cibolo House memory unit for their gentle care of him in his final days. Their teams "went the extra mile" for Jim.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019